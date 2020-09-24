Protesters gather in Denver after grand jury announcement in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury in Kentucky earlier Wednesday indicted a single officer, Det. Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the case.

DENVER — Protesters have gathered outside the Capitol building in downtown Denver Wednesday evening following the grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

A grand jury in Kentucky earlier Wednesday indicted a single officer, Det. Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the case involving the fatal shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse.

The decision comes six months after police officers fatally shot Taylor. Her killing has sparked protests across the country.

.@TayAndersonCO first at the mic calling on federal government to “bring Breonna Taylor justice.” #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/1bibhS6cZs — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) September 24, 2020

The three officers identified in Taylor’s death are Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

>> The Associated Press and WHAS11 News Staff contributed to this report.