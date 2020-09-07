Audio of police interviews with Kenneth Walker, LMPD sergeant released

Walker was arrested the night police executed a no-knock search warrant at his girlfriend Breonna Taylor's apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 has obtained audio recordings of Louisville police interviews with LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend.

Mattingly executed the search warrant at Taylor's apartment the night of her death. He was shot in the leg by Walker, whose attorneys said he fired in self-defense, not knowing who was coming into the apartment.

His interview with LMPD's Public Integrity Unit can be heard here:

Walker, who was not listed in the search warrant, was at his girlfriend's apartment the night of the shooting. A registered gun owner, Walker fired back at officers executing the warrant, saying he did not know who was coming into the apartment.

He was charged with attempted murder, though those charges were later dropped after Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said more investigation was needed.

Walker was interviewed by the Public Integrity Unit three separate times. Two of the recordings can be heard below:

Interview One:

Interview Two:

Interview Three:

New video posted on social media Wednesday night also shows Walker being arrested the night of the shooting.

