Restoring Colorado Capitol grounds will cost $1 million

DENVER — There is a chance that snow could cover the graffiti on the Colorado state Capitol grounds before it is removed.
The state announced on Monday that the Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration has been cleaning and repairing damage to the Capitol since the end of May – when people in Denver began protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck.
Currently, the state estimates it will cost $1 million to remove graffiti, repair broken windows and doors and complete restoration work, though the amount is expected to change as the project continues.
The money will come from a group of funds:
- $245,000 will come from an emergency fund maintained by the Office of the State Architect
- $525,000 will come from Risk Management Property Fund funds for
- Additional costs up to $1 million will also be covered by the State’s Risk Management Property Fund.
- The rest will be covered by insurance.
Each section of graffiti needs about three passes with a power washer before it comes off the wall. The entire refurbishing effort could take until winter.
For now, the Capitol building will be protected by a new fence.
"Only recently has the daily graffiti and property damage subsided to the point that the Capitol’s existing restoration general contractor, GH Phipps, was able to erect a fence around the building to protect the job site, as required by OSHA regulations, to begin window and granite work," the state said in a news release.
The state has asked the contractor to complete previously scheduled projects for window and granite restoration during this time, as well.
