8 arrested in protests near Capitol Hill Wednesday night

The Denver Police Department said they received some reports of property damage.

DENVER, Colorado — Eight people were arrested after demonstrations in downtown Denver Wednesday night, according to a release from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

A group of demonstrators gathered in the Capitol Hill neighborhood sometime after 5 p.m.

They were seen on Sky9 footage attempting to light a Trump campaign flag on fire and marching along 14th Avenue, Colfax Avenue and Franklin Streets with signs reading "Whoever they vote for we are ungovernable" and "Death to the fascism and liberalism that enables it."

DPD said that a fire was set in an overturned dumpster at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and North Washington Street.

There were reports of graffiti and broken windows along the East Colfax corridor, according to DPD. Police said they are working to assess the damage.

The people who were arrested are being held on suspicion of criminal mischief, assault and weapons violations, DPD said.

A handgun, knife, hammer and bear spray were recovered, DPD said.

The protesters appeared to have dispersed around 9 p.m.