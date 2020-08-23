WATCH LIVE: Hancock, DPD to give update on property damage, arrests Saturday night

9NEWS will live stream the press conference at noon with the Denver mayor, police chief and director of safety.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver law enforcement leaders will give an update at noon on the property damage and arrests in downtown Saturday night.

Hancock will be joined by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Denver Director of Safety Murphy Robinson at the press conference at the Denver Police Crime Laboratory.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

DPD said on Saturday night that they had made nine arrests, then said on Sunday that the number had changed. A DPD spokesperson also said that an officer was injured and that the injuries were not serious.

City of Denver crews and businesses were cleaning up Sunday morning after windows were broken, fires set and graffiti sprayed the night before.

A group of about 75 to 100 people gathered outside DPD headquarters to call for the abolition of the police department. In a post circulating earlier online for the "Give em Hell" demonstration, organizers called on participants to "bring your gear."

9NEWS reporter Marc Sallinger reported that people set fire to trees and an American flag, broke windows and threw fireworks at officers. He witnessed a person picking up a bicycle and throwing it at a DPD officer riding by on a motorcycle.

Among the damage: A Quiznos sandwich shop near the Denver City and County Building had its windows shattered, and a liquor store near 13th Avenue and Delaware Street had graffiti.