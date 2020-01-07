FBI, DOJ eyeing Elijah McClain case for potential federal civil rights investigation

In a joint statement, the agencies said they began reviewing the facts in the McClain case for a potential federal civil rights investigation in 2019.

DENVER — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the Denver Division of the FBI announced on Tuesday they have been looking into the death of Elijah McClain after a struggle with the Aurora Police Department last year.

“The standard practice of the Department of Justice is to not discuss the existence or progress of ongoing investigations," the statement reads. "However, there are specific cases in which doing so is warranted if such information is in the best interest of the public and public safety. Recent attention on the death of Elijah McClain warrants such disclosure.

“We are also aware of recent media reports about Aurora police officers being placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into a photograph in which those officers appeared. We are gathering further information about that incident to determine whether a federal civil rights investigation is warranted."

McClain, 23, was pronounced dead on Aug. 27, 2019 – a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with Aurora Police officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

McClain’s family said he was walking to get an iced tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside.

Officers used a carotid hold when restraining McClain, a practice that has since been banned in the City of Aurora. McClain was also given a sedative by Aurora Fire Rescue to calm him down.

The joint statement said the matter is ongoing, and the agencies are in the process of gathering additional evidence from the Aurora Police Department and other parties. To date, the City of Aurora has been cooperating.