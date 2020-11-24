50 people plan to sue Denver Police over injuries during protests

Local attorneys representing 50 plaintiffs have put the city on official notice they intend to file a lawsuit over injuries related to police "excessive force."

DENVER — After delivering a stack of 50 legal notices to the Mayor’s Office Tuesday morning, the city has been put on official notice a substantial lawsuit is expected to be filed.

When it comes to the number of plaintiffs, the potential lawsuit could be one of the largest of its kind in the country as it relates to police excessive force claims over a summer of protests and riots.

“The overall theme is excessive force and illegal arrests,” lead attorney Clifford Beem said of his clients. “They range from blindness, all the way from loss of an eye to being hit with batons and arrested and imprisoned.”

Attorney Clifford Beem and Birk Baumgartner delivered a stack of legal letters known as “Notice of Claims” to Mayor Michael Hancock’s Office.

> The video above aired May 30 and shows police moving in on protesters in downtown Denver shortly after a curfew went into effect.

The letters are a legal requirement if the attorneys plan on suing the government in state court, however, Beem said he expects to have one large lawsuit with 50 plaintiffs named in federal court.

“It’s the only way that citizens can correct bad behavior on part of the government," Beem said. "It’s the only way we can hold the government accountable for what they’ve done. The end goal is to try and get them to change what they’re doing."

9NEWS has reached out to Hancock’s Office and the Department of Safety for a Response.

