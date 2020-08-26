22-year-old man charged with 4 felonies following Saturday clash with Denver officers

One officer was injured after police said fireworks were thrown into the Denver Police headquarters plaza.

DENVER — A 22-year-old man is facing charges stemming from a clash Saturday night between Denver and a group that had gathered outside Denver Police (DPD) headquarters.

Timothy Wempen is accused of throwing three large fireworks into the plaza at DPD headquarters, something Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said injured an officer.

Wempen has been charged with four felonies:

Engaging in a riot

Using explosives or incendiary devices

Assault in the second degree

Attempted second-degree assault.

DPD said they made nine arrests total during Saturday's event, where a group of about 75-100 people gathered outside DPD's headquarters to call for its abolition.

A 9NEWS reporter witnessed people setting fire to trees and an American flag, breaking windows and throwing fireworks at officers.

“My message to those who rioted on Saturday or who may be thinking of rioting in the future is that Denver will hold you accountable for your actions,” McCann said. “We will prosecute people who are alleged to have injured police officers and damaged property.”

The windows of a downtown Denver Quiznos sandwich shop near the Denver City and County Building were also shattered Saturday.