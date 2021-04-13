Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed in Minnesota on Sunday after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A riot was declared by Portland police at the Penumbra Kelly building on East Burnside Monday night after protesters broke windows, threw rocks and other projectiles at police and lit a dumpster fire.

The evening began at Laurelhurst Park where a group of protesters met for a vigil for Daunte Wright. Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Following the vigil, about 250 people marched from the park to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside, according to Mike Baker with The New York Times. The Kelly Building houses an office for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Portland Police Bureau.

When protesters arrived outside, officers came out and some demonstrators threw fireworks toward them, Baker reported.

At the precinct, officers come out towards the crowd. Some in the crowd throw fireworks. pic.twitter.com/ETFXi1fddp — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 13, 2021

Protesters also lit the contents of a dumpster on fire and let it burn outside the building. Independent journalists at the scene reported that munitions were fired at some demonstrators after the fire was started.

In response to protesters breaking windows of the Kelly building, officers deployed flashbangs, freelance reporter Justin Yau tweeted.

After some in the crowd threw rocks through the precinct windows, a group of officers came out and shot some crowd-control munitions, then retreated. pic.twitter.com/E6GZ7yCgfa — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 13, 2021

Around 10 p.m., Portland police said that bottles, rocks and fireworks had been thrown at police throughout the evening. They said multiple warnings were given to the crowd regarding the use of force munitions if "criminal behavior [did] not cease." Around 10:30 p.m., police declared a riot and ordered the crowd to disperse.

Police said officers disengaged from the crowd around 10:34 p.m. because most of the people had moved away and were several blocks from the location of the declared riot. Portland police did not report any arrests.

About an hour earlier, at about 9:44 p.m., police said some people broke windows at a building on the corner of North Philadelphia Avenue and Syracuse Street that houses Portland Police Bureau traffic offices. They also slashed tires and broke windows of several police vehicles, according to police.