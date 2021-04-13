PORTLAND, Ore. — A riot was declared by Portland police at the Penumbra Kelly building on East Burnside Monday night after protesters broke windows, threw rocks and other projectiles at police and lit a dumpster fire.
The evening began at Laurelhurst Park where a group of protesters met for a vigil for Daunte Wright. Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.
Following the vigil, about 250 people marched from the park to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside, according to Mike Baker with The New York Times. The Kelly Building houses an office for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Portland Police Bureau.
When protesters arrived outside, officers came out and some demonstrators threw fireworks toward them, Baker reported.
Protesters also lit the contents of a dumpster on fire and let it burn outside the building. Independent journalists at the scene reported that munitions were fired at some demonstrators after the fire was started.
In response to protesters breaking windows of the Kelly building, officers deployed flashbangs, freelance reporter Justin Yau tweeted.
Around 10 p.m., Portland police said that bottles, rocks and fireworks had been thrown at police throughout the evening. They said multiple warnings were given to the crowd regarding the use of force munitions if "criminal behavior [did] not cease." Around 10:30 p.m., police declared a riot and ordered the crowd to disperse.
Police said officers disengaged from the crowd around 10:34 p.m. because most of the people had moved away and were several blocks from the location of the declared riot. Portland police did not report any arrests.
About an hour earlier, at about 9:44 p.m., police said some people broke windows at a building on the corner of North Philadelphia Avenue and Syracuse Street that houses Portland Police Bureau traffic offices. They also slashed tires and broke windows of several police vehicles, according to police.
Portland saw over 100 nights of protests following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the defunding of police.