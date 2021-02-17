Denver protester files lawsuit claiming he was blinded by police use of 'less-lethal' round during George Floyd protests

The protester said he was hit and blinded by a Kinetic Impact Projectile (KIP) fired by a Denver police officer.

DENVER — A man who was injured during the George Floyd protests in Denver last summer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Denver.

The in-custody death of George Floyd last May sparked several demonstrations around the world aimed at bringing attention to police violence and systemic racism. Protesters began gathering in Denver on May 28 and continued protesting each night for weeks.

According to the lawsuit, Russell Strong was attending a demonstration at the Civic Center Park on May 30 carrying a sign that had a peace symbol on one side and the words "No Justice, No Peace" written on the other side.

Strong had arrived to the park a few hours after the protest started, according to the lawsuit.

> The video above is a 9NEWS report on the summer protests in Denver sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd.

That evening, at about 7 p.m., officers began forming a line along Colfax Avenue between North Broadway and Lincoln Street, the lawsuit says. The police line was formed at least one hour before Denver's 8 p.m. curfew, according to the lawsuit.

Some protesters stood 15 feet away from officers, while others knelt in front of the officers with their hands up, the lawsuit says. Other protesters, like Strong, held up their signs facing police, according to the lawsuit.

A civilian who did not appear to be part of the protest approached the police line with his hands up, telling officers he was trying to cross the street, the lawsuit says. The citizen was struck in the chest by a police baton, which drew the attention of protesters nearby, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Strong did not threaten or display any aggression towards officers before flash bangs and Kinetic Impact Devices (KIPs) were used by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The lawsuit alleges that Strong was struck intentionally by a KIP fired by a Denver police officer, and that the projectile hit Strong in the face, causing him to bleed from his eye socket.

Strong was transported to Denver Health where he underwent surgery to repair his right eye, the lawsuit says. The damage to Strong's right eye was too great and his eye could not be saved, according to the lawsuit.

Strong's eye was surgically removed on June 4, and Strong had to have reconstructive surgery to repair broken bones in his face and eye socket, the lawsuit says.

9NEWS reached out to DPD for comment on the lawsuit. DPD's Jay Casillas said the department was unable to provide a comment on pending litigation.

Also according to the lawsuit, at least four other lawsuits have been filed against the city due to citizens being injured as a result of the department's response to protesters.

"In these lawsuits, at least 22 individuals have brought federal claims against Denver and Officers in Denver," the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, DPD officers used 40mm launchers to fire numerous of KIPs, not approved for use by DPD, including rubber-ball rounds and beanbag rounds.