Sit-in planned at Colorado Capitol to protest police brutality

People are gathering to ask for justice and to shed light on the recent death of a 16-year-old girl, who was shot by police in Columbus, Ohio

DENVER — A sit-in at the Colorado Capitol is planned in response to police fatally shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio.

The sit-in is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday and end Saturday at 1 p.m.

"With the recent death of Ma'Khia Bryant, and us being black women, and her being so close in age with us, it really did hit home," said Ashira Campbell who is co-leading the sit-in with two others.

Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on Tuesday. Footage released by police shows Bryant appearing to try and stab a woman with a knife before Officer Reardon shoots her.

The shooting took place as the world tuned in to hear the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

"People are dying every day by the people that are supposed to protect and serve," said Campell, "We are putting emphasis on that, we are tired of it. We are 16, 17, 18 years old, we are seniors in high school and the fact that we are dealing with his right now is really weighing on our mental health."

Last week two separate protests were held to stand with Daunte Wright, who was shot by police earlier this April. One of the two was led by 17-year-old Campbell who is co-leading the sit-in Friday night with two others.

After witnessing the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020, Campell said she knew she could not stay in the dark about police brutality.

"It’s one name after another day after day; it’s like 24/7, mourning every day it’s not healthy, mentally or physically," Campell said. "I wouldn’t want anyone to go through that, but currently, our community is suffering right now."

Campbell, a senior in high school, led chants in between speakers who were similar in age on April 17.

