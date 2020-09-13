'Youth Unite for Black Lives' demonstration taking place in Adams County

The group Caravan for Racial Justice said students, parents and other members of the community want systemic racism to be addressed in Adams County schools.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A "Youth Unite for Black Lives" demonstration took place in Adams County on Sunday afternoon.

The group Caravan for Racial Justice (CRJ) said students, parents and other members of the community are calling for systemic racism to be addressed in Adams County schools.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

In addition to racial injustices, CRJ said that the rally is meant to draw attention to high turnover, poor attendance, low engagement and low academic achievement.

“We have a responsibility to support students who don’t feel safe in our community,” said CRJ Colorado founder Shenika Carter in a release.

A counter-rally organized by Colorado Conservatives for Education is also scheduled to begin at noon, according to a flier that was circulating on social media.

According to the flier, the event is calling for supports to "show up and call for an end to (Black Lives Matter) indoctrination."

"Show your support for Adams County Schools for keeping the SROs (School Resource Officers) and call for an end to critical race theory training and BLM curriculum," the flier read.