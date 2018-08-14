FREDERICK — The public is being asked to help find a pregnant mom and her two daughters who have been reported missing out of Frederick, a Police Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing on Monday. Watts is also about 15 weeks pregnant, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Sgt. Ian Albert with Frederick PD also said during a Wednesday statement to media that there was no reason to believe there was any threat to the public at this time.

At 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Albert said his office got a call from a concerned friend of the Watts who hadn't heard from Shanann. Police went to the Watts home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail in the Wyndham Hill subdivision and couldn't find her, Albert said.

"A lot is at stake here," Albert said during a Wednesday statement to media.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Bureau of Investigation have joined the effort to locate a missing pregnant woman and her two daughters.

RELATED | Why does the media cover some missing-persons cases and not others?

Watts is 5-foot-5 and weighs 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation endangered alert. Bella is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Celeste is 3-foot and weighs 37 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The trio's disappearance was updated to an "Endangered Missing Alert," because there may also be some medical concerns with the missing children.

Shannan Watts

Frederick Police Department

Chris Watts, Shanann Watt's husband, spoke to 9NEWS on Tuesday and said the situation's been traumatic.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe..." he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was - I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."

He glowingly described his girls.

"Celeste. She's just a bottle of energy," Chris Watts said. "She's - I call her rampage because she's got two speeds: go or she's sleeping. Bella. She's the more calm, cautious, mothering type and she's more like me - she's more calm."

He said he hopes the kids are OK.

Officers with Frederick PD are expected to set up some checkpoints to ask the public if they know anything about the missing trio and have continued to canvas the Wyndham Hill subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or the Frederick PD at 720-382-5700.

Frederick is located about 30 minutes north of downtown Denver.

Shannan Watts' two young daughters.

Courtesy Nick and Amanda Thayer

© 2018 KUSA-TV