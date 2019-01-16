DENVER — Community members, city leaders and developers gathered Tuesday at the first public meeting discussing the future of the storied Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver.

The 72-acre campus, located at 3001 S. Federal Blvd, is home to the now-shuttered Colorado Heights University (CHU). Over the summer, Glendale-based Westside Investment Partners purchased the property for $16.5 million with the intention of redeveloping it.

Since then, a steering committee made up of local residents and stakeholders was organized to collect community feedback and give the public an opportunity to weigh-in on the future of the property.

City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who represents District 2, has long been involved in the area's redevelopment plan.

“Everybody’s got an idea for what ought to happen here,” Flynn said following Tuesday's meeting. “Sometimes those ideas clash. The goal of the committee is to find the balancing point between everybody’s wants and everybody’s fears.”

Flynn said there will be at least two more public community meetings to discuss the future of the campus, which could include affordable housing and retail developments. The developer has already said the Loretto Academy building, Chapel, and nearby cemetery will be preserved.

After that, the plan will go to the city council for consideration.

“The timetable is to have this area plan completed within twelve months,” Flynn said.

Residents are also encouraged to give their thoughts and feedback by taking a survey for the Loretto Heights Area Plan.

Loretto Heights was built in the late 1800s and through the years has housed a girl's high school, Loretto Heights College and CHU.

It's distinguishable by its large, red-hued administration building and tower that can be seen from both US-285 (Hampden Avenue) and Federal Boulevard.

A look at Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver Colorado Heights University In 1891 the sisters of Loretto founded the Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic elementary and secondary school for girls in what would become Harvey Park. In 1948 it became the Loretto Heights College, the only 4-year college for women in the region. The Colorado Heights University closed in 2017 and has sat empty ever since. Neighbors have expressed concern over whether it will be torn down and what, if anything, will be built there. In November, Oakland, California-based Catellus Development Corp. said it will buy the campus from the owner, Japan-based Teikyo Group. Plans for the development have not yet been announced. Loretto Heights would continue to expand and eventually began admitting both men and women. In 1988, many of the programs were transferred to Regis University and the campus became a nondenominational liberal arts school. Snowshoeing at Loretto Heights Park near Bear Valley Women walk with books at Loretto Heights Colleges in Denver. (Photo: Denver Public Library) View of Pancratia Hall at Loretto Heights College, 3001 South Federal Boulevard. (Photo: Denver Public Library) A male instructor sits in front of a class of women with semaphore flags on the grounds of Loretto Heights service camp, a WWI training center for women. (Photo: Denver Public Library) Female trainees pose with a United States flag outside a canvas tent at Loretto Heights service camp (Photo: Denver Public Library) Female service trainees pose in uniform between canvas tents, with United States flags, at the Loretto Heights service camp. (Photo: Denver Public Library) A young woman leans against a tree on the grounds of Loretto Heights College, a WWI training center for women. (Photo: Denver Public Library) View of a graduates at Loretto Heights College (Photo: Denver Public Library) Women pose between two rows of tents at the Loretto Heights College service camp, a WWI training center for women (Photo: Denver Public Library) Exterior photograph of the Loretto Heights Academy. Founded by the Sisters of Loretto, under the direction of Mother Pancratia Bonfils, the college began as Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic boarding school for girls. (Photo: Denver Public Library) Women trainees and instructors pose in a classroom, Loretto Heights service camp, a WWI training center for women. (Photo: Denver Public Library)

