DENVER — Community members, city leaders and developers gathered Tuesday at the first public meeting discussing the future of the storied Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver.
The 72-acre campus, located at 3001 S. Federal Blvd, is home to the now-shuttered Colorado Heights University (CHU). Over the summer, Glendale-based Westside Investment Partners purchased the property for $16.5 million with the intention of redeveloping it.
Since then, a steering committee made up of local residents and stakeholders was organized to collect community feedback and give the public an opportunity to weigh-in on the future of the property.
City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who represents District 2, has long been involved in the area's redevelopment plan.
“Everybody’s got an idea for what ought to happen here,” Flynn said following Tuesday's meeting. “Sometimes those ideas clash. The goal of the committee is to find the balancing point between everybody’s wants and everybody’s fears.”
Flynn said there will be at least two more public community meetings to discuss the future of the campus, which could include affordable housing and retail developments. The developer has already said the Loretto Academy building, Chapel, and nearby cemetery will be preserved.
After that, the plan will go to the city council for consideration.
“The timetable is to have this area plan completed within twelve months,” Flynn said.
Residents are also encouraged to give their thoughts and feedback by taking a survey for the Loretto Heights Area Plan.
Loretto Heights was built in the late 1800s and through the years has housed a girl's high school, Loretto Heights College and CHU.
It's distinguishable by its large, red-hued administration building and tower that can be seen from both US-285 (Hampden Avenue) and Federal Boulevard.
