More than 100 displaced after Pueblo apartment fire

Forty apartment homes were evacuated following the large fire Tuesday.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A large apartment fire displaced more than 100 people Tuesday morning in Pueblo.

Forty homes were impacted by the apartment building fire in the 2300 block of Sprague Avenue, according to the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado.

The Red Cross is assisting over 100 residents were evacuated and after water and power had to be turned off.

The Red Cross said its volunteers will provide immediate services for needs and assistance to those displaced. Volunteers will support those impacted by the fire with lodging, food, immediate needs, health services and mental health services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Our incredible volunteers have been assisting individuals who were displaced by a large apartment fire in Pueblo, CO. 40 units were evacuated. Over 100 individuals were displaced. We provided shelter & will be providing breakfast. Support will be provided as long as needed. pic.twitter.com/D0rmC3YCDK — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) August 5, 2020

