It took more than 24 hours for doctors to transfer woman desperate for dialysis

Mary Gloria Cornejo was at a hospital for COVID-19, but family said the facility couldn't provide her the dialysis treatment she needed.

PUEBLO, Colo — A woman in Pueblo said her mom desperately needs dialysis treatment, but for more than 24 hours doctors couldn't find her an open hospital bed in Colorado.

On Wednesday, only 6% of acute care beds in Colorado hospitals were not being used by someone – 69 ICU beds were free across the state.

Teresa Cornejo said her 71-year-old mom, Mary Gloria Cornejo, went to St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo on Tuesday after she had trouble breathing. Her mom ended up testing positive for COVID-19.

Her family said Mary Gloria Cornejo tried to do everything right. She got vaccinated. She has been fighting chronic kidney failure for several years.

Family was told the hospital in Pueblo she was admitted to couldn't provide her dialysis, so doctors needed to transfer Mary Gloria to another hospital.

Teresa Cornejo said her mom couldn't go back to the dialysis center for treatment because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors were calling facilities in Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, but family said no one could take her because beds weren't available.

"Everyone deserves treatment, but for me and my opinion it is the unvaccinated who is causing the most amount of harm to those who are vaccinated," said Teresa Cornejo.

Mary Gloria Cornejo receives dialysis three times a week. Teresa Cornejo said her mom is very diligent about going to appointments. If she hadn't been transferred by Thursday, Teresa Cornejo said she would have missed two dialysis treatments.

"Unfortunately, her oxygen levels have decreased because of the need for dialysis treatment and I was told that if she doesn’t receive treatment within 24 hours that they will most likely have to intubate her," said Teresa Cornejo before learning doctors found her mom a bed at another hospital.

Teresa Cornejo said Wednesday night her mom was being transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs that could provide her the care she needed for her kidney failure.

"For someone as fragile as my mother is and needing the treatment that she needs, I didn’t even think she wouldn’t be able to get transferred elsewhere," she said.

A spokesperson for St. Mary-Corwin Hospital said the facility remains extremely busy, as are hospitals and health systems across the region.

"We urge community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters if eligible, as well as the flu vaccine to help preserve capacity in hospitals as we continue to manage the current surge of patients in our communities," said a spokesperson for the hospital.