WWII military explosive found in backyard of Pueblo home

The potentially deadly military relic was found buried in the yard by landscapers, prompting a response from the bomb squad.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A potentially deadly World War II military explosive was found buried in the backyard of a Pueblo home which prompted the response of the Pueblo Metro Bomb squad and Fort Carson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group.

April Montoya, the homeowner, said on Monday, landscapers clearing out the backyard of her home discovered something they deemed, "suspicious."

Montoya said they placed it by her front door. “I actually picked it up a couple of times," Montoya said. "It was extremely heavy and I made some jokes about it looking like a torpedo.”

Montoya was not exactly sure what she was looking at and called police Tuesday morning.

The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad responded and told Montoya and her family to leave the property. “They said it was a live military explosive,” Montoya said.