PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo police officer was shot in both legs following a confrontation late Tuesday night, a release from the agency said.

The suspect was also shot and killed, police said.

Two officers contacted a suspicious man near the entrance of the Don Quixote Apartments parking lot in the 2000 block of Acero Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a news release said.

As they approached the man, he ran from them, and the officers followed. During the pursuit, the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, the news release said.

One officer was struck in both legs. Both officers returned fire and fatally injured the suspect, Pueblo Police said.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a different hospital in Colorado Springs. The officer underwent surgery early Wednesday, but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team was activated and initiated an investigation of the incident. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

This is the second shooting involving officers from the Pueblo Police Department in 2019.

