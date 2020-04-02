DENVER — Tuesday night into Wednesday morning Colorado will see some of the coldest temperatures so far in 2020.

The low is predicted to be around zero! That, of course, means extra time to defrost your car or to scrape the ice off the windshields. It can be tempting to start your car and then head back inside to finish getting ready. It certainly saves time, but it won't be worth it if you're one of the unlucky people who have their car stolen.

"Puffers" are easy targets for thieves. Denver Police said at least two cars left running and unattended were taken Tuesday morning.

Last week was Puffer Week when officers reminded citizens that puffing is illegal, except for vehicles with a remote start. Even in those cases, drivers must keep keyless start fob away from the car so that the vehicle can’t be moved.

We don't yet have statistics from this year, but during Puffer Week in 2019, law enforcement around the state engaged with more than 660 citizens to help create awareness about auto theft risks due to puffers, according to the group Colorado Auto Theft Investigators (CATI).

If you're caught puffing, the citation will cost you $60 for the first offense.

The Colorado Auto Theft Intelligence Coordination Center (ATICC) says 20,230 vehicle thefts were reported in 2019. The group says those stolen vehicles are often used in subsequent crimes, such as armed robbery, identity theft, home invasion, and drug-related offenses.

