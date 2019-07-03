LONGMONT, Colo. — Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he is battling a Stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Now, well wishes and prayers are pouring in from all around the world, including here in Colorado.

Jennifer Giles, a third grade teacher at Columbine Elementary, has competed on Jeopardy three times and said each appearance left her with memories of Trebek that she’ll never forget.

9NEWS sat down with Giles to learn about her encounters with Trebek and why so many people are devastated by the news of his diagnosis.

(Editor's note: The interview below has been edited for context and clarity. 9NEWS' questions are in bold, and Giles' answers are below.)

9NEWS: Your first appearance on Jeopardy was in 2015 for the teacher’s tournament. Then you competed again for the Tournament of Champions, and finally this past January you were there for the 35th anniversary for All-Star games. So, you’ve met Trebek plenty of times. Do you remember the first time you met him?

Giles: It is a moment. It is a very big moment. He’s legendary. And you don’t hangout with them when you’re taping Jeopardy. You see him when Johnny Gilbert says, ‘and now here’s Alex Trebek.’ Then you clap. He’s such a professional. He just really puts you as ease.

Do you have a favorite memory of him?

I was standing chatting with someone and I hear behind me, 'Oh is that Jennifer Giles?' I turn and it's Alex and he was getting ready to leave. He just leaned over and kissed me on my cheek and went on his way and it was such a sweet moment. It's like Glinda's kiss, the witch. It still glows and I have protection now. That was just a nice connection we were able to make.



What was it like when you hear about his diagnosis?

You don’t want to bandy about a word like devastating but yeah, it’s devastating. I felt like I was just hanging out with him January. He was just as spry as ever. We had no indication that when we were taping that there were any serious medical issues. It's weird because it is someone, I don't really know him all that well and yet I do. He's been in my home every single day. We have a date for 6 o'clock. It's like a dear family member of mine has this diagnosis. So, it hits you hard.



How has being on the show influenced your teaching?

It really allows me to share my love of learning with the children. I can help inspire them a little bit more. I walk a little bit taller at the school and just share that inspiration with my kids.



Any words for Alex?

We are, as a nation, all thinking about him and we all wish him the best. We're here. The nation is pulling for you and we have no doubt that you will fight this with everything you have, everything you got.

