Local Brits gather to remember Queen Elizabeth

'British Girls in Denver' met for tea to celebrate and discuss the complicated legacy of the queen

LITTLETON, Colo. — A group called ‘British Girls in Denver’ gathered Friday to sip tea and eat scones to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. They meet every other month and during special Royal family celebrations including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The group, which is part of a larger organization called ‘Brits Living in Denver’ has about 900 members in Colorado.

“We just turned this into a celebration of the life of the Queen,” said founder Julie Reddington. “It’s been quite a shock, there hasn’t been a buildup of time for us to really to comprehend.”

One member of the group is Sylvia Lambe who is Black was born in the UK. She is a former BBC producer who now works with History Colorado, Denver's Black American West Museum and the Smithsonian. Her parents are from Ghana and Barbados—two former colonies that were part of the United Kingdom’s commonwealth. Lambe said she has mixed feelings about the queen.

“Her position, her royal wealth has come at the expense of my forefathers,” Lambe said. “The Queen was the head of the commonwealth and the commonwealth was born out of the colonization of countries…the oppression of people.”

Lambe said even though the United Kingdom has a checkered past, she still has an affinity for her home country.

“It’s always there because no matter what, that is the reality,” Lambe said. “We have a great pride in our country like I think most people have great pride in their country.”

This group of British ex-pats in Denver get together regularly to talk about home. Friday’s tea turned into a celebration of life for the Queen and a discussion of her complicated legacy.

“It’s the end of an era, the end of the Elizabethan era,” Lambe said. “Today, it’s more about looking back on her life and what she meant to you and how she was part of your life.”

The group also watched the speech made by King Charles III. Reddington said the big question is what the new monarch will do next.

“He’s obviously waited a long time for this to happen,” Reddington said. “He’s got big shoes to fill but this is his time now and I think we will just all sit and watch what he has to say and see where he takes the country from here.”