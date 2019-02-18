KUSA – All this week on 9NEWS Mornings, we’re catching up with some of the anchors and reporters who have created a lasting legacy at our station– and taught the folks here today what broadcast journalism should be.

You’ve seen them on TV for decades – but can you recognize them just by the sound of their voices?

Give it a try in the quiz below!

If you can't see the quiz, click here: plbz.it/2Ndq1dr

And here’s a look at who we will hear from for Reunion Week:

Monday: Ward Lucas

This former 9NEWS anchor and investigative reporter was most recently featured in the popular Netflix documentary about Ted Bundy.

Tuesday: Ed Sardella

We’ll catch up with the legendary anchor Ed Sardella, who co-anchored 9NEWS at 10 p.m. for decades. He’ll tell us about covering a story all the way across the country from our studio in Denver.

Wednesday: Mark Koebrich and Paula Woodward

Mark Koebrich retired from 9NEWS in 2016 after 46 years on air – and he spent those years covering the biggest events in Colorado as well as anchoring 9NEWS at 10 p.m.

Paula Woodward was an investigative reporter at 9NEWS up until 2009 and covered big stories including the Columbine shooting and the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

Thursday: Kyle Dyer

Anchor Kyle Dyer left 9NEWS in 2016. During her two decades at the station, she was the morning anchor that many people in Colorado woke up to.

Friday: Ed Greene

Ed Greene was an anchor on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. with Kim Christiansen and Mark Koebrich in the late 1990s. His biggest memory for 9NEWS was covering the epic 1997 blizzard.

