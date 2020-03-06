Cherry Creek High School looking into report of racist, violent social media posts

The posts were brought to the attention of the school through Safe2Tell reports

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek High School is looking into reports that a student at the school posted several racist and violent messages on social media platforms, according to a letter from the school's principal and the district superintendent.

The posts, which were allegedly made by a student at the high school, appear to threaten members of the black community and reference the death of George Floyd.

Several students and community members reported the posts through Safe2Tell and emailed the school, the letter says.

According to the letter, the school found out about the posts around 5 p.m. Tuesday and contact law enforcement.

"We condemn these racist and violent posts and we take all threats of violence extremely seriously," the letter reads. "We believe black lives matter and we will stand up against any actions or words that week to harm students and families."

The letter also says that the school will be conducting its own investigation on top of the one police are conducting.

Cherry Creek High School, part of the Cherry Creek School District, is located in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and is one of the largest high schools in the Denver metro area.

The incident comes during six consecutive days of protests in Denver in response to the death of Floyd. They're meant to make a statement on Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on his neck in a video that has been widely shared to social media. His death has sparked rallies across the country.