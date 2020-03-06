Raft tour operator looks forward to returning to the water

Colorado River Outfitters Association states raft tours generated $188 million in economic impact statewide in 2019.

MORRISON, Colo. — In February, Bruce Becker said he and other raft tour operators thought 2020 was going be a big year for the industry.

"All of us were really looking forward to a really good rafting season," Becker said. "The snow pack levels were wonderful."

The water began flowing, but the customers did not due to COVID-19. Becker owns GEO Tours Whitewater Raft Trips in Morrison.

"We've been in Morrison since 2001 so about 19 years," Becker said.

He is also a board member with the Colorado River Outfitters Association (CROA), a group that puts out an annual report every year. For 2019, CROA states that more than 540,000 people took raft tours creating an economic impact across Colorado of more than $188 million.

"We lost all of May and you know we're going to lose about a week of June," Becker said.

He said business owners were wondering if rafting would resume at all.

"You know, there's a lot of outfitters that are not in the position that I'm in and you know if they were to lose this season might be they would lose their company," Becker said.

Governor Jared Polis(D-Colorado), on June 1, delivered the news Becker's been waiting for with the announcement of new state health guidelines entitled, "Safer-at-Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors".

"Kinda looks like we'll be able to open on Friday probably," Becker said.

He says the state restrictions include limited capacities especially in the vehicles that return the rafters to the base, masks, and a routine of sanitizing everything between tours.

"The guidelines appear to be something that we can live with," Becker said. "There's a good starting point that helps us get open."

Becker hopes the customers come back. He worries about the tourism impact for all the businesses in the area. Becker said day camps and overnight camps are already gone.

"We've lost just about all of that business," Becker said.

So, he hopes people will take the Governor's advice.

"Get outdoors and get out from being inside all the time," Becker said.