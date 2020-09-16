Raíces Brewing Company celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

For a whole week, Raíces is opening the doors of their brewery and elevating small businesses.

Raíces Brewing Company is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by elevating small businesses, local artists and sharing resources with our community.

Hispanic Heritage Month started September 15th and lasts a month. During that time, many Latin American countries celebrate their independence, contributions and talents. "It's time to celebrate our identities and cultural heritages," read a Facebook post about their celebrations.

For a whole week, Raíces is opening the doors of their brewery and showcasing food trucks, artisans, and resources. Thursday night will be open mic night.

Jose Garayoa's Pepe's Tortas and Burgers food truck is one of the businesses being featured. He told 9NEWS the pandemic was tough but with the help of the community, he was able to keep his business afloat.

He came to the United States from Mexico 29 years ago. He said his American Dream was the food truck and helping give his daughters the best education possible.

"When we actually place value in who you are, where you’re coming from, that actually unites everybody to have that same support and the same kind of spirit," said Tamil Maldonado the co-founder of Raíces Brewing Company.