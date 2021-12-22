WATCH LIVE: Rally calls for reduction of 110-year prison sentence for I-70 crash

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when he crashed into stopped traffic near Lakewood after his brakes failed, killing four people instantly.

DENVER — A rally calling for a reduction of Rogel Aguilar-Mederos' 110-year prison sentence for a deadly April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 is taking place outside the Colorado State Capitol.

State legislation mandated 10-year minimums for six counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference, and five-year minimums for 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference, all to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors with the 1st Judicial District, have filed a motion for the court to set a hearing to reconsider Aguilar-Mederos' sentence. District Attorney Alexis King filed the motion Friday, according to a news release from her office.

Polis said Tuesday that his office received an application for clemency from Aguilera-Mederos' attorney on Monday afternoon, and that his legal team was reviewing the application.

Kim Kardashian West joined the growing calls for a reduction of Aguilera-Mederos' sentence.

"He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed," she tweeted. "Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence. However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end."

