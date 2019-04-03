ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team has begun searching for a 70-year-old man who hasn't been heard from since Thursday morning after his vehicle was found at a trailhead in the park.

According to a release from the National Park Service, rangers found a vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead in Rocky Mountain National Park.

On Sunday morning, they were able to determine that the vehicle belongs to James Pruitt, of Etowah, Tennessee.

Photo of James Pruitt

NPS

Rangers reached out to Pruitt's family who said they last heard from him around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the release said.

Rescue teams began searching the Glacier Gorge drainage, the Loch Vale drainage and the Glacier Creek drainage Sunday, according to the release. Larimer County Search and Rescue Dog Teams, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group helped with the search.

According to the release, the Glacier Gorge area has seen about 2 feet of snow since Thursday.

The search will continue early Monday morning.

Park rangers are asking anyone who has been in the Glacier Gorge and Bear Lake areas since Thursday, Feb. 28, or who may have had contact with Pruitt regarding his planned route call Rocky Mountain National Park at (970) 586-1204.

