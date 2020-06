Family and friends are gathered to lay him to rest.

ATLANTA — Rayshard Brooks is being remembered today at the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private funeral is being held at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy.

“Rayshard Brooks wasn’t just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn’t give ordinary people who’ve made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption,” Warnock wrote.

Updates:

1:36 p.m. - Family and friends of Brooks speak on their memory.

"Ray was an individual who made a lasting, positive impact on us, and our lives will forever be changed for the better having known him," said Ambrea Mikolajczyk, a colleague and friend.

"He had overcome his circumstances," she said, adding that he was trying to provide for his family despite his challenges with experiencing the justice system.

1:28 p.m. - Gospel singer Tamela Mann performs "I can only imagine," "Take me to the King," and "I surrender all" virtually.

1:23 p.m. - "Bring healing to our land. Heal our land," intones Bishop Dale C. Bronner, the Senior Pastor of Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral. "We pray that there will be systemic change."

1:20 p.m. - Rev. Jeffery Ott, pastor of Black Catholic Church Our Lady of Lourdes; Senior Rabbi Peter Berg from The Temple; and Dean of Spelman College Sisters Chapel Rev. Neichelle Guidry read texts from scripture.

1:15 p.m. - Tomika Miller, wife of Rayshard Brooks, holds their 2-year-old daughter while pausing with her children during the family processional at his funeral.

1:12 p.m. - The Martin Luther King Sr. Choir sings at the beginning of the Rayshard Brooks funeral. It's a virtual performance.

12:02 p.m. - Mourners arrived around noon, all dressed in white.

10:42 a.m. - Just before 11 a.m., 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant captured Brooks' body being ushered into the church.

The service will be streamed on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube channel and on WATL.

A public viewing was held Monday at the same church.

Last week, media mogul Tyler Perry offered to pay for Brooks' funeral.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 during a confrontation with Atlanta Police Department officers Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's on University Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

(Story continues below photo gallery)

PHOTOS | Rayshard Brooks public viewing 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The interaction between Brooks and the officers began as a DUI call when the officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car in the drive-thru line. A scuffle ensued and Brooks took the officer's Taser. As he ran away, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks turned to fire the Taser -- which is when Rolfe shot Brooks two times.

Since the night Brooks was shot, demonstrators have gathered at the restaurant as well as the Zone 3 Atlanta Police Department precinct in protest.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged both officers in the incident, including a felony murder charge for the officer who pulled the trigger.