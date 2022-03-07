100% of proceeds from RBG shirts made by Denver business will go to Planned Parenthood

Stuart Alden creates and prints posters by trade, but his true passion is designing t-shirts that highlight an important cause.

DENVER — As millions of Americans celebrate the nation's freedom, others are wondering where those freedoms have gone. Last month the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, removing the constitutional guarantee of abortion rights.

"I guess heartbroken," Stuart Alden, a screen printer and the owner of Ink Lounge said as he recalled his initial reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. "There's a lot of things that are being taken away right now. Abortion is healthcare. Nobody should be telling people what to do and what they can or cannot do with their bodies. Men need to stand up and support this, too."

Alden creates and prints posters by trade, but his true passion is designing t-shirts that highlight an important cause. Over the last week, his efforts turned toward women's access to abortions.

Alden created a t-shirt depicting Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) above the words, 'We the people dissent.'

"[RBG] was a beacon of hope for a lot of people and a lot of what’s going on right now, it doesn’t seem like there is a lot of hope with what’s going on," Alden said.

Alden is selling the RBG t-shirt he created for $20. One hundred percent of the proceeds are going to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to support their efforts in making sure women have access to abortions, if they want or need one.

"Seeing how people show their appreciation and it really matters to them makes it even more powerful for me," Nicky Alden, Stuart's wife, said. As a woman of color, Nicky said she understood the pain some are feeling lately. She stressed, no effort was too small to try and support the cause.

"Everything you do and don’t do makes a difference and the little actions can have a ripple effect," she said. "Just do something, anything, just don’t be quiet."