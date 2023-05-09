RTD unveils new rider phone hotline

RTD's interactive voice response system allows riders to get a more accurate sense of how far away their bus or train is in relation to where the stop is.

DENVER — Regional Transportation District (RTD) riders can now get more accurate real-time information as to when a bus or train is expected to arrive at a specific stop -- all by calling into the agency's customer service number at 303-299-6000.

The real-time data presented by phone will match the data given by the Next Ride web application on the RTD website.

It's a tool to use too, especially in times when you don't always have access to internet.

Previously, riders would only receive the scheduled stop times for a given bus or train when calling into the customer service line. In times of issues, such as delays or disruptions, RTD said the given information would not be helpful to riders waiting at a stop.

Additionally, RTD's customer service line will also offer more accurate speech recognition, enabling callers to better interact with the system without using their phone's keypad. If words like "I need help" or "I don't know" are detected, the call will be automatically transferred to a customer service agent. RTD also said that the voice of the call system has improved, with it now using machine learning to offer more a more "richer and lifelike speech quality".

To use Next Ride's Interactive Voice Response system:

Call RTD’s main Customer Care phone number at 303.299.6000.

Press 1 to select the next departures from a specific stop using the Next Ride system.

Provide the 5-digit stop number by entering it on a telephone keypad or by enabling voice recognition. If needed, press # to connect with a Customer Care agent.

The caller will hear the next three stop times, and can choose to hear three additional stops beyond these.

On the same call, times can be requested for a different stop.

