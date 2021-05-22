Rescue effort at Bear Creek Lake Park turns to recovery operation

West Metro Fire Rescue is working with South Metro Fire Rescue to find a paddleboarder who is believed to be dead.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An effort to find a missing paddleboarder in Big Soda Lake at Bear Creek Lake Park has turned into a recovery operation, West Metro Fire Rescue said Saturday.

West Metro tweeted Saturday afternoon that their dive team was at the lake searching for a missing person believed to be in the water. The call came in around 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

They were searching for the man underwater and from the air, West Metro said, with the help of sonar and a drone.

South Metro Fire Rescue was helping with the effort.

West Metro later tweeted an update, saying the effort had become a recovery operation.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

