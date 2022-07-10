Denver's homeless to get housing, health care at new development

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless celebrated the launch of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A new mixed-use development in Denver will help serve the housing and healthcare needs of people experiencing homelessness.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hosted a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate the launch of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center at California and 22nd streets.

The Stout Street Recuperative Care Center helps people who are healthy enough to leave a hospital but don't have a home where they can safely continue their recovery. By late 2022, it will provide 75 medical respite beds for people experiencing homelessness. It's designed to meet the immediate health care needs for 500 people experiencing homelessness every year.

The nine-story facility will also have 98 rental units dedicated to people who need onsite supportive services, as well as Section 8 residents who need an affordable place to live.

“Legacy Lofts is a game-changing resource for our community. Today’s opening underscores our housing first approach and is a huge step forward in building a healthy, housed, and connected Denver,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement. “Housing and health are inextricably linked, and Legacy Lofts will stand as a beacon of opportunity for our unhoused neighbors for decades to come.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.