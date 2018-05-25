DENVER- Early Friday morning, Denver Police responded to the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Bryant Street for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Police are looking for a red 2001 Chevrolet sedan with Colorado license plate BFO 065.

A Medina Alert was issued after the crash to locate the vehicle involved. According to the alert, the victim of the crash died.

If you have any information about this crash or see the vehicle mentioned in the alert please contact Denver Police.

In 2014, Governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law, creating the Medina Alert Program. The program is named after Jose Medina, who was killed in a hit and run crash in 2011.

A taxi driver saw the crash and followed the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the driver.

