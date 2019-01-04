DENVER — The Colorado House has given final approval to the controversial "red flag" gun bill.

The bill would allow the seizure of weapons from persons the court deems to pose a significant risk to themselves or others.

The 38-25 passing vote included two Democrats who voted against it: Rep. Bri Buentello (D-La Junta) and Rep. Donald Valdez (D-La Jara).

The bill now heads to Gov. Jared Polis' desk, where his signature will make it law.

Colorado Republicans defeated a similar bill last year, insisting it infringed on citizens' Second Amendment rights. But Democrats won both statehouse chambers in November, and Polis called for a "red flag" law while campaigning last year.

It would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat. If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

The nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff estimates that 170 Coloradans will have their guns temporarily seized each year if the bill becomes law. Staffers arrived at that calculation based on the frequency of red flag gun seizures in some of the 13 states that have enacted similar laws.

The legislature’s projection for Colorado assumes a seizure rate of three gun owners per 100,000 residents.

The bill also would leave it up to the person whose guns were seized to prove at any point that he or she no longer poses a risk.

This story draws on previous reporting from 9NEWS' Kyle Clark.

