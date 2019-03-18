SILVERTON, Colo. —

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are making progress to clear massive amounts of snow and debris from Red Mountain Pass and said it could open in two weeks.

US Highway 550, Red Mountain Pass, has been closed since March 3. Over the weekend, a helicopter crew set out to “knock-down” more than 25 slide paths that were primed for collapsing onto highways, CDOT said in a release.

Once the snow was brought down onto the closed highway, equipment operators used heavy machines to start pushing it out of the way. Crews started on the south side of the pass, just north of Silverton and by the afternoon operations on the north side were complete.

CDOT crews punched a hole through the Riverside shed which had been filled with snow and debris from a triggered avalanche. A massive amount of snow awaits the team on the other side of the tunnel on North Red Mountain Pass.

CDOT

Crews then began work near the Riverside snow shed, just south of Ouray. They were assigned 12-hour shifts working around the clock to get the pass open.

“We have never encountered avalanche slides to this magnitude. We’re pleased with the outcome of the avalanche control operations," said CDOT Area Maintenance Supervisor, Vance Kelso. "Crews can now work without risk of potential slides. We are remaining optimistic that with cooperative weather and decreasing avalanche danger, we can get this pass opened within the next two weeks.”

Last week's weather and high avalanche danger prevented crews from performing snow removal operations on Red Mountain Pass.

Mitigation operations were also performed Saturday morning on two other southwest Colorado passes, US 550 Molas Pass and CO 145 Lizard Head Pass. Both passes were opened to the traveling public by mid-morning.

The continued closure of Red Mountain Pass restricts anyone from accessing the highway. This includes vehicles and foot traffic as well.

Skiers, snowshoers and hikers are warned that if they are caught within the closure area, they will be reported to the San Juan and Ouray Sheriffs’ Departments.

“This closure is for the safety of all,” said CDOT Maintenance Foreman, Paul Wilson. “We have many pieces of heavy equipment, including, bulldozers, loaders, track hoes and snow blowers moving about on the roadway. Our crews need to focus on the task at hand ― opening this road to the traveling public and to the residents of our local communities. This work can progress more quickly without the distraction or hazard of anyone else in the work area.”

RELATED: 'Just hold onto something': Family describes surviving avalanche that swept them off I-70

Avalanche danger has been high in Colorado in recent weeks, and numerous other slides covered major roadways forcing them to closes for hours. One couple and their daughter were swept off Interstate 70 by an avalanche while on the way back from a day of skiing.

Four cars were buried in an avalanche on Highway 91 between Leadville and Copper Mountain on March 7, according to CDOT.

RELATED: 4 cars buried by avalanche on Highway 91

All people inside the buried vehicles have been accounted and no injuries were reported. Photos from aftermath shows snow piled up to one vehicle's doors.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS