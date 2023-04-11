Regal Cinemas closes a favorite theater for Denver moviegoers

The Regal Continental has closed its doors amid its parent company's bankruptcy and restructuring.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Three months after Regal Cinemas' parent company announced it would close 39 movie theaters across the United States, a popular location in Colorado has shut down.

As of Friday, the Regal Continental, at 3635 S. Monaco St., listed no movie showings going forward on the Regal website. A sign on its door says: "Thank you! It has been our pleasure to serve you at this threatre. Regal Continental is now closed."

This comes after Regal parent company Cineworld announced in September it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In January, Business Insider reported that the company would close 39 movie theaters in the U.S., which would help Cineworld save $22 million per year.

On the list of closures were Meadows Stadium 12 in Littleton and SouthGlenn Stadium 14 in Centennial. Both of those theaters were still open as of Friday.

But in addition to the Continental, the Regal Cinebarre Greenwood Plaza had no movie showings listed on the Regal website.

9NEWS has reached out to Cineworld and has not received a response as of this publication.

Related Articles Regal to close 39 movie theaters, 2 in Colorado

According to CinemaTour, the Regal Continental is the only Continental theater left of three that were built in the 1960s. It's known for its giant, 800+-seat auditorium and has been the site of numerous big movie premieres over the decades, from "Star Wars" to "Lord of the Rings."

Cineworld said on Tuesday it had filed a plan to reorganize its business and that shareholders wouldn't recover any funds. The company's stock dropped 36% on Tuesday to an all-time low, CNN reported.

Cineworld operates 747 locations in 10 countries, with 500 of those theaters in the United States including those under the Regal banner.

"The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point," Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in September.

More 9NEWS entertainment news: