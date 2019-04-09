ASPEN, Colo. — Colorado authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a wooded area near Aspen.

The Aspen Times reports the decomposed body discovered last month was within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of an area where a woman went missing five years ago.

Authorities say two teenagers were hiking in the Fryingpan Valley in the vicinity of the Lake Chapman Campground when they found the human remains.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office in Aspen says the county corner is also working on the case, but it is too early to determine the nature of the death or whether there was foul play.

Officials say 57-year-old Dorothy L. Jenkins was reported missing in August 2014.

Undersheriff Ron Ryan says the case "immediately came to mind for us" after the discovery.

