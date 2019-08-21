GREELEY, Colo. — The human remains discovered in a charred vehicle in Greeley earlier this month have been identified as 57-year-old Elsie Gay Sanderford, according to the Weld County Coroner's Office.

Oil workers first contacted authorities after they noticed smoke and found a vehicle engulfed in flames on Aug. 7 near Highway 287 and East 29th Street in Greeley.

Firefighters then found human remains in the passenger area of the vehicle.

The Greeley Police Department continues to investigate the incident. The coroner's office said autopsy and lab reports will determine the final manner and cause of death

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also assisting with the investigation.

