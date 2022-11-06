Remains found in Pitkin County identified as man missing since 2010

A hunter found the man's remains in backcountry terrain outside Redstone on Sept. 11.

REDSTONE, Colo. — Human remains found in backcountry terrain earlier this year have been identified as a man who was reported missing in 2010, the Pitkin County Coroner's Office said.

A hunter found the man's remains in backcountry terrain outside the community of Redstone on Sept. 11. The coroner's office used dental records to identify the man as William Worley. Worley lived in the area and went missing in July 2010 at age 61. At the time, the sheriff's office led an extensive search for him.

The coroner's office said Worley died of a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of his death is undetermined.

"At this time, based on the evidence that we have collected, this case is open, but inactive," the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in an email. "We are grateful to the hunter who found these remains and reported them to us promptly."

"Our condolences go out to the entire Worley family who have, for the last 12 years, been unable to obtain closure," the sheriff's office said. "As with all inactive cases, we welcome any new evidence or information the public may have and we will continue our investigation if we acquire any new information in the future."

