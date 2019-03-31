ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Republicans elected U.S. Rep. Ken Buck on Saturday to head the state party for the next two years.

"We will re-elect President [Donald]) Trump; we will re-elect [U.S. Sen.)]Cory Gardner; we will retake the state legislature; and we will hold our heads proud and high as we let the world know, this is not a blue state — not on our watch," Buck said to cheers at the state GOP's reorganization meeting at Englewood High School.

Gardner, considered among the most vulnerable Republican senators seeking re-election in 2020, nominated Buck, calling the Windsor Republican "a fighter."

"And we need him, I need him, this country needs him," Gardner said.

It took four rounds of balloting for Buck to win an outright majority over three other candidates, including state Rep. Susan Beckman of Littleton, outgoing state GOP Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Gibson of Colorado Springs, and former gubernatorial hopeful Steve Barlock, who entered the race just before the vote.

