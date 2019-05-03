KUSA - The number of pedestrians killed by vehicles has grown sharply nationwide, according to a new report from the Governor's Highway Safety Association that analyzed data from 2008 to 2017.

Colorado pedestrian traffic fatalities from January to June 2018 were 34, an 8 percent decrease for that same period in 2017, in which there were 37 traffic fatalities.

The report compared the number of nationwide pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2018 with the same period in 2017 and found:

25 states (and DC) had increases in pedestrian fatalities.

23 states had decreases.

Two states remained the same.

The trend is different when it comes to the combined number of all other traffic deaths, which dropped by 6 percent.

Factors contributing to the nationwide uptick in pedestrian fatalities include population growth, demographic changes, weather conditions, fuel prices, vehicle miles traveled and the amount of time people spend walking, the report says.

There's also a shift away from passenger cars to light trucks and SUVs, with the number of SUVs involved in pedestrian fatalities increasing 50 percent from 2013 to 2017, according to the report.

One other factor? The report notes smartphone use over the past 10 years may be at fault, as it causes a "significant source of distraction for all road users."

> Click/tap here to view the full report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS