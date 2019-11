DENVER — Portions of Union Station were evacuated as Denver Police and RTD responded to a report of a suspicious package.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the call came in just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officers assisted RTD personnel as they checked out the item, according to DPD.

RTD said services at the facility were not impacted, and DPD tweeted at 8:17 p.m. that the package had been cleared and people were being allowed back in.