Plane reported missing in Larimer County, landed safely in Wyoming, police say

Officials said the plane was reported missing after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A small single-engine plane that was reported missing Sunday morning in the Masonville area has been located safely, according to officials.

Officials with the Larimar County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and Poudre Fire Authority searched for a reported plane crash in the Masonville area Sunday morning after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft.

At 12:38 p.m. on Sunday, officials called off the search for the plane after getting in contact with a pilot by phone. The plane owner said it flew back to Wyoming without incident, LCSO said.

Poudre Fire Authority tweeted:" Thankfully the plane has been located safe and sound. It was a communication issue and the craft has landed at a nearby airport."

The plane's owner was able to be contacted by phone, it flew back home to Wyoming without incident. All resources are standing down. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 3, 2022

