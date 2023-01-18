WATCH: Steve Staeger spent some of his snow day scaring small children

9NEWS reporter Steve Staeger spent a snowy morning at a sledding hill in Denver, and some of the kids clearly didn't want to be on TV.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Few spots are more fun for kids on a snow day than a sledding hill, but when a 9NEWS crew showed up to a Denver hill on Wednesday morning, some of the younger sledders weren't too thrilled about it.

Reporter Steve Staeger and photographer Corky Scholl got the assignment of finding kids playing in the snow. So naturally, they tracked down some sledding action – next to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in City Park.

On his first live interview, one adorable girl in a parent's arms started crying; though, to be fair, she had already sledded down the hill a few times and was ready for some hot chocolate.

"Don't make anymore kids cry," Tom Green told Staeger from the 9NEWS studio. "That was rough to watch."

"I'm working on it," Staeger said.

The next girl he attempted to interview didn't cry, exactly, but she shied away from the microphone and walked away without a word.

Next up:

"What did you do today?" Staeger asked another little girl.

"Go sledding!" she said.

"You went sledding?" he asked, and she ... walked away.

And then it appeared – whether by accident or design – that most of the sledders moved farther down the hill, away from the news crew.

"I have done two interviews with two kids so far, and each one, they started crying," Staeger said. "And then almost immediately, this very packed hill cleared out for a second, and I thought, 'Is it a me thing?'"

But their luck soon turned around, and Staeger was orchestrating some sledding races down the hill and taking his turn on the sled, too.

"Do you want to go back to school tomorrow?" he asked a dozen kids who had just come down the hill.

"No!" they yelled.

"Do your parents want you to go back to school tomorrow?"

"Yes!" yelled one of the dads.

All's well that ends well on a snow day.

> Video below: Steve Staeger caught up with some people enjoying the fresh snow Wednesday at Denver's City Park: