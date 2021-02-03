Authorities say 27 people were in the vehicle when it crashed and 14 were found dead on scene.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirms that multiple people are dead after a crash in Imperial County, located near the Mexico border and about 50 miles from the Arizona border.

During a news conference at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Managing Director of the Emergency Department, Judy Cruz said, “We believe there was 27 passengers in this S.U.V. that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. 14 were dead on the scene. 3 of them were flown out from the scene, 7 patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where unfortunately one of those has died since arrival."

To watch the full press conference, click here.

The El Centro Medical Center is expected to give another update on the status of the patients at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) on Tuesday. That live press conference will be streamed in this story.