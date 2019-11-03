AURORA, Colo. — A fire forced the evacuation of a 12-unit building at an Aurora apartment complex Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire was first reported at the complex near East 22nd Place and Sable Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived flames could be seen shooting from one unit of the building. The fire extended to several other units, but everyone made it out safely. However, one person was checked out at the scene by medical personnel, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

As of 7 a.m., the fire was under control but crews were still at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who are displaced. It's not clear how many people are affected.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS