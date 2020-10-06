Restaurant owner frustrated with enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions

Virgilio Urbano wants all businesses to be on the same page to keep everyone safe.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — If anyone knows how to follow a recipe, it's probably the guy whose name is on the sign of Vigilio's Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Jefferson County.

"We could sit 250 people (before COVID-19) with a max capacity (now) of 50 if you follow the rules," owner Virgilio Urbano said.

He knows how to follow the public health guidelines with fewer tables inside, social distancing markers, and masks for all employees. Restaurants can have up to 50% capacity as long that's not more than 50 people.

"We're not in the business to turn people away especially, when we have none," Urbano said. "Our business is down 60%."

Urbano said following guidelines is tough, but he discovered something even more frustrating.

"What I found is, is that other places are not following the guidelines," Urbano said. "The restaurants that can seat 400 people and are putting 200 people in there, that is wrong."

The long-time business owner does not want to name names, but he does want better enforcement from Jefferson County Public Health.

"By not following the rules, it's not fair and it's just going to cause bigger problems down the road," Urbano said.

Mindi Ramig is the Food Program Manager at Jefferson County Public Health.

"I can appreciate that there's frustration when it feels like that's not the case," Ramig said.

She said restaurant enforcement has been impacted because COVID-19 has triggered emergency response protocols at the public health department.

"A lot of are staff are involved in that and we just don't have the staffing levels to be out doing routine inspections," Ramig said.

Right now, Ramig said the department can only investigate complaints that come in by phone or email from the public.

"It's just not fair to us," Urbano said.

He says it's not fair to business owners who want to be back at full capacity. Urbano said it's not fair to restaurants trying to avoid a recipe for COVID-19 disaster.

"The sooner that everybody follows the rules and we can get this under control, the sooner we can (fully) open the restaurant," Urbano said.