DENVER — All this week on 9NEWS mornings we're showcasing restaurants that are taking part in Denver Restaurant Week which runs through March 3.

Tuesday morning, Chef Chito Arreola from Las Delicias North joined us in studio. The restaurant has five metro area locations and has been serving up authentic Mexican food since 1976. According to its website, the restaurant has been using family recipes that have been passed down generation to generation.

Jeff Tyler with Spice Trade Brewing in Arvada joined Chef Arreola to discuss beer and food pairings.

Spice Trade Brewing started in 2008 as Yak & Yeti Brewpub and is now a standalone brewery which brews out of the Yak & Yeti restaurant in Arvada.

Spice Trade Brewing

Both local businesses have teamed up to bring together the best possible food and drink combinations. For seafood dishes, they recommend the jalapeno pilsner.

"It's a German-style pilsner. It's crisp, clean refreshing, infused with fresh jalapenos," said Tyler. "It's got a lot of flavor and just a little bit of spice."

More than 240 restaurants will take part in Denver Restaurant Week this year making it one of the largest and most popular restaurant weeks in the country.

As has been the case in recent years, the pricing structure has three tiers: $25, $35 and $45.

