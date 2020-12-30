Retiree hopes COVID-19 vaccine marks the beginning of a change

Good Samaritan Society's Fort Collins Village vaccinated 95 staff members, 85 residents.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Behind the closed windows and doors of Good Samaritan Society's Fort Collins Village are people like Gwen Macaulay, who said she's tired of COVID-19 and the restrictions.

"I myself have had 20 tests — 15 in the nose and five in the mouth," Macaulay said

She has been living in the retirement community since June and said it's been tough living behind closed doors and windows.

"Pretty hard because I've lived alone and had come and gone as I pleased for so many years," Macaulay said.

Though she's protected from the pandemic inside, Macaulay wants to get out once again.

"I'd love to go see my children, but that's the way it goes," Macaulay said.

The way is changing direction. On Wednesday, the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 95 staff members and 85 residents of Fort Collins Village, including Macaulay. She said this is the day she's been waiting for.

"I was not afraid to take the vaccine at all," Macaulay said.

Nursing Home Administrator Fred Pitzl said this day marks a turning point in the pandemic.

"With everyone getting a vaccine today, it's really going to give us some breathing room. It's been a very long road the last nine, nine 1/2 months," Pitzl said.

Pitzl said his facility has had only one resident test positive for COVID-19, but15 staff members have tested positive. He saidhe believes they contracted the disease outside of Fort Collins Village, and Pitzl credits the company's return-to-work plan for keeping it outside the facility.

"Whether it's our residents, our staff members, our family members, everyone's been making different types of sacrifices," Pitzl said.

He said the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, administered by Walgreens, has improved spirits around Fort Collins Village.

"I've never seen someone get excited to get a shot, but it's something that's going to get us to that next stage," Pitzl said.

Getting the vaccine is voluntary, Pitzl said, but Macaulay said she hopes all staff and residents decide to get it.

"And if they decide they're not going to, they better come see me," Macaulay said.

She said she feels the vaccine brings them one step closer to opening those doors and windows.