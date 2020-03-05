Retirement home hosts outdoor parade so residents in quarantine can see family

There are currently no COVID-19 cases at the Cherry Creek Retirement Village, but no visitors are allowed inside.

AURORA, Colo. — A lot has changed over the last couple months, including how we show our love.

A hug and a kiss have been replaced by balloons, horns, and homemade signs that spell the words we wish we could say face to face.

Getting a hang of social distancing hasn’t necessarily been easy for everyone. It’s been especially hard for our neighbors living in retirement homes who have not been able to see their loved ones for weeks.

Saturday that changed for many living at the Cherry Creek Retirement Village in Aurora as the facility did what they could to give families the chance to see each other. More than 100 cars showed up to hold a parade for the residents, letting those inside see their family members outside for the first time in weeks.

"I actually started crying it was so beautiful," said Janna McKeeman, whose mother-in-law lives in the retirement home. "It’s beautiful to see them be able to come out and just connect with their loved ones, even though it’s social distancing."

Jim McKeeman’s mother Ellie lives at the Cherry Creek Retirement Village in Aurora. He joined his wife Janna in the parade, waving at those quarantined inside from the street below.

"What a joy to see all the cars and the balloons and the banners, people honking and standing up out of their sunroofs," said Jim McKeeman. "They’ve pretty much locked down everyone in the retirement community. They’ve had zero COVID here which is a great thing."

The Cherry Creek Retirement Village has zero reported cases of COVID-19. They are located right next door to the Cherry Creek Nursing Center, where nearly 50 residents have been infected. The two facilities are not connected.

When COVID-19 spread through Colorado, the entire retirement home was put on lock down. Even though visitors aren’t allowed inside, there are no rules against parades outside.

"This isn’t something I ever thought we’d be doing," said Tim Pegg, whose 88-year-old father lives inside. "I think everybody had a blast. There were a lot of smiles today."

Even though a lot has changed over the last couple months, what makes us happy, will always stay the same.